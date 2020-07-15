The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed a sweet revelation about her youngest son, Prince Louis, while discussing the perils of parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

“Louis doesn't understand social distancing. So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him,” Kate tells mum and dad Kerry and Darren.

Kate, who is passionate about nurturing early childhood development, has been reportedly working behind the scenes to launch the platform, which aims to support first-time parents.

While chatting with BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin about the project, Kate confessed that the Tiny Happy People initiative is "gold dust" for parents who might be first timers.

When Louise asked the Duchess to comment on her parenting tools, she admitted that it can “be very hard”, given that so much focus is generally on the physical aspects of the baby and the mother.

Kate’s candid confession comes after it was reported people often comment on how she and Louis resemble each other.

Speaking to People in April, a royal insider claimed the Duchess takes great pride in knowing that people frequently comment on how she and Louis look alike.

“Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate… She loves it and thinks it’s very sweet,” the friend reportedly told the American publication.

“She often jokes that he’s the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!” the source added.