Kate looked stressed while watching Trooping the Colour from a separate window to Meghan. Getty

Given their history, Kate appeared to go to great lengths to avoid a run-in with her sister-in-law.

During Trooping the Colour, she watched from a separate window at the Major General’s office as Meghan entertained the Tindall and Phillips children from another.

Sources say Harry and Meghan expected to have a “warmer welcome” during the day. Interestingly, they reportedly skipped a post-Trooping lunch with all the cousins who didn’t appear on the balcony and their partners.

Harry and Meghan quickly returned to the US, after just one official appearance. Getty

The following day proved even more stressful for Kate after Harry and Meghan were made “second-row royals” during the Service of Thanksgiving.

“Catherine remained very neutral throughout the service,” body language expert Dr Louise Mahler exclusively tells New Idea.

“But Meghan made a strong passive-aggressive [move] by turning her head away as Catherine walked past which was disrespectful and childish.”