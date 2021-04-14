Kate Middleton (right) is set to play peacemaker between brothers Harry (left) and William (centre). Getty

New reports suggest the Duchess of Cambridge is set to play peacemaker between the two warring siblings in the wake of their grandfather’s passing.

Kate reportedly is hoping the sombre occasion will act as a catalyst for William and Harry to finally put their differences aside.

"Being so close to her own siblings, Pippa and James, and having witnessed firsthand the special bond between William and Harry, she has found the whole situation difficult and upsetting," a source told the Telegraph UK.

Tension has been simmering between Harry and William.

Harry is currently in the UK after rushing home from his new base in California in order to attend Philip’s funeral on April 17.

The brothers have spoken to each other on the phone since Philip’s death but their attendance at his funeral will mark the first public appearance together since Harry and Meghan dropped major bombshells in their Oprah interview.

Following the death of their grandfather – and the Queen’s beloved husband – both William and Harry released touching tributes to the Duke.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm - and also because you never knew what he might say next," Harry wrote.

"He was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

The Queen (left) lost her beloved husband Prince Philip (right) last week.

Meanwhile, William penned his own statement in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh.

“My grandfather's century of life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," William wrote.

He added: "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days."