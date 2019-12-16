Recently the rumour mill went into overdrive with suggestions that Kate Middleton could be expecting baby number four. Getty

She elevated her regal ensemble by wearing the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order on her blue sash, and sported the Queen's Royal Order, which featured a yellow ribbon.

Kate’s most recent pregnancy rumour comes after it was speculated that she didn’t join Prince William on his most recent tour of the Middle East for the very same reason.

While Kate reportedly didn’t join Wills because they both had individual commitments, it was later revealed pregnant women had been advised to stay away from countries in the area.

The Duchess seemingly fueled speculation when she stepped out for a special meet and greet with NATO delegates at Buckingham Palace.

According to a statement by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pregnant women were advised to stay away due to the risk of malaria.

“Although the risk of malaria is low in Oman, you should avoid mosquito bites to prevent malaria,” the CDC statement read.

Prince William travelled through the region for four days before going home to Kate and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate stunned in a floor-length navy Alexander McQueen gown.

Speculation over baby number four comes after it was revealed that Wills once cancelled his Christmas plans with Kate at the last minute – reportedly leaving her in tears.

According to Express, royal biographer Katie Nicholl said William promised to join Kate and her parents one Christmas while they were dating, but then cancelled in the eleventh hour.

“At the last minute William had a change of heart and decided to stay with his own family instead,” Katie wrote.