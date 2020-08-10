The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are secretly trying for a fourth child, New Idea can reveal. Getty

“William and Kate have been talking very seriously about having one more baby, and if she falls pregnant it won’t be a big surprise to those who know them best,” discloses an insider.

“Of course she would need to take the utmost care after the troubles she went through previously, but Kate is still extremely healthy and they’re quietly confident they would have more tools at their disposal to deal with any complications this time around.”

The couple recently enjoyed a relaxing trip off the coast of Cornwall, where they stayed at a beautiful six-bedroom property named Dolphin House – owned by Prince Charles – on the picturesque Isles of Scilly.

Though it was billed as a family getaway, insiders say it also provided the Cambridges with a much-needed break, amid their ongoing troubles with Prince Harry, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, 39.

“This trip served several purposes, and principally of course it was a wonderful opportunity for them to recharge their batteries and bond together as a family,” explains an insider. “But they also needed to decompress from all the drama and negativity they’ve been subjected to by the Sussexes’ cringe-worthy antics of late.

“Kate and William got to enjoy plenty of one-on-one time, too, and they had some intimate, romantic evenings all by themselves.

“It also gave them the chance to regroup and map out the rest of their summer, so they could organise their schedule around the next big priority – baby making!”

As New Idea recently revealed, Kate has been affected by a series of deeply personal claims in a new biography, Finding Freedom, written with the blessing of Harry and Meghan’s closest friends.

While the runaway royals have denied directly participating in the tell-all, it’s been interpreted in most circles as a thinly veiled ‘hit job’ and an all-but authorised version of their take on events that led to the couple’s self-imposed exile.

Indeed, esteemed royal author Andrew Morton previously confirmed how Kate is particularly troubled by damaging new anecdotes and analysis about her and William’s deepening feud with the former Suits actress and his younger sibling.

“There’s no doubt the rift between Harry and William has deeply affected Kate. It upsets her,” Andrew told New Idea exclusively.

The Cambridges are now back at their full-time residence of Anmer Hall where sources say William is anxious to shield his doting wife from any more fallout – particularly when they’re trying for another child.

An insider says, “The focus for Kate and William at the moment is health, positivity and family, and what better way to move forward than to concentrate on trying for one more child?”

