Kate Middleton and Prince William with their youngest son, Prince Louis. Getty

Pregnancy rumors have persistently been hanging around the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for months now, with their upcoming attendance at a black-tie event in London on Monday doing nothing to quell the rumours.

Is Kate pregnant? Getty

On November 18, Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre.

The evening is set to raise money for the Her Majesty the Queen's Royal Variety Charity, while the other two times the Duchess has attend the event she has been pregnant.

In 2014, Kate attended to the glitzy evening when she was pregnant with Charlotte, while also walking red carpet again when she was carrying Prince Louis in 2017.

Kate attending the Royal Variety Performance in 2014 whilst pregnant with Princess Charlotte. Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with Prince Louis as she attends the Royal Variety Performance, 2017. Getty

While it is considered a very subtle sign, bookmakers Ladbrokes have already slashed to the odds on Kate and William welcoming a baby in 2020, as the UK public (who are known for being in-tune with the Royals movements) seem convinced that the Cambridges are expecting.

The bookmakers have now put Kate at 6/1 to announce a pregnancy before the new year.