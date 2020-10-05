“The pictures of William and Kate with their kids and Sir David Attenborough are delightful, and emphasise once again what a happy family they are,” says Phil.

“I’m sure Kate would love another baby and she’s even holding her stomach, indicating perhaps she’s pregnant again already!”

Sir David Attenborough (far left) recently met with Wills (third from right), Kate (second from right) and family. Instagram

Meanwhile, a body language expert has also weighed in on the likelihood Kate is expecting a fourth baby. Judi James told the Express that Kate putting her hand to her stomach is a sure-fire giveaway.

She explains: “I know this can be a signature gesture for Kate, pregnant or not, but here she places her hand flat on her stomach in a semi-protective gesture rather than cupping it, as is more usual for her.”

She adds that Prince William is also mirroring his wife in a very telltale way. “His hand is placed on his own stomach here, hinting at some secret news that has produced a mimicry gesture, as both he and Harry have produced this ritual in the past when their wives have been pregnant.”

Prince George (pictured) was recently gifted a rare shark tooth from Sir David. Instagram/AP

Phil agrees that a fourth baby is definitely on the cards, saying how living a relatively normal family life during lockdown has “made Kate broody again”.

“She always wanted three children, but now I’m sure she would love to have four, and another boy would be wonderful,” he says.

“Of course she wouldn’t mind a girl, but seeing how Louis has added a mischievous and playful dimension to the family might make her want another little lad.”

Kate Middleton is said to be pregnant with a boy. Getty Images

What's more, one eagle-eyed fashion expert notes that Kate’s recent change of style hints at a possible pregnancy.

“In recent photos of Kate, her dresses have a more loose, comfortable feel to them,” celebrity stylist Lalla Bronshtein told Express, adding: “During previous pregnancies, she wore a similar style to these.”

Pictured: William and Kate.

The family recently gathered for a photo with Sir David, who was a guest at Kensington Palace.

The world-renowned conservationist and Prince William watched the 94-year-old’s new film A Life On Our Planet, before Sir David presented Prince George with a 23-million-year-old shark tooth.

But it was cheeky, little Princess Charlotte who really stole the show with her adorable facial expressions.

“The pure excitement on Charlotte’s face,” one royal fan commented on social media. “Charlotte looks very elated. Rightly so,” another shared.