While Kate has been on the road a lot lately, visiting towns and cities across the UK, baby number four may seem a long way off for Kate and Prince William.

However, bookmaker Coral makes Kate Middleton odds-on to announce this year that she and Prince William are expecting a fourth child, with odds of 4-5.

Coral spokesman Harry Aitkenhead told Express.co.uk: "The Duchess of Cambridge delighted kids in Belfast today with a trip to a farm in the capital and if our betting is to be believed she could well be on course to welcome another child of her own into the world in the near future."

The news come as details emerge that Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to head Down Under to embark on a bushfire recovery tour of affected coastal towns.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Morrison government is apparently in talks with Buckingham Palace to arrange a royal visit to Australia in the near future.

As a result, it’s believed Scott Morrison will announce a date in the coming weeks, along with an official invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Wills and Kate have been quite vocal about their distress over the recent bushfires and have taken to social media on several occasions to discuss their concerns for Australians.

While they were reportedly keen to head Down Under as soon as possible to assess the impact of the fires, they apparently didn’t want their visit to overshadow the recovery process.

That said, it has been suggested a royal tour could potentially could help raise more international donations for the recovery effort, as a result of the couple's high profile and massive following on social media.

The visit, which will be Will’s fifth time Down Under and the pair's first since 2014, is expected to include a tour of bushfire-ravaged areas in New South Wales and Victoria.

Kensington Palace is yet to comment on any scheduled travel plans for William and Kate, and it’s not clear whether the royal couple would bring their children with them.