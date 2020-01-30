Kate Middleton has shared a sweet message about her recent visit to a children’s hospital with her social media followers. Getty

“The NPG works closely with Evelina London to bring workshops and artists into the hospital, helping to support the health, wellbeing and happiness of the children who receive care there.”

During her visit, Kate helped the kids and their families make sets and characters for their own pop-up theatres in a “Playful Portraits” workshop.

The Duchess also visited Evelina’s Beach Ward to meet some of the littlies who were taking part in the workshop but needed to do so at their bedsides.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge posted the heartfelt message, along with a carousel of images taken on the day.

“The Duchess is Patron of both Evelina London and the National Portrait Gallery,” the message concluded.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the delightful snaps and congratulate Kate for visiting the hospital.

“Beautiful pictures, so happy Kate is doing all these things and find herself in helping others,” one person wrote.

“Thank you for being a light of goodness and joy for the world,” another person stated.

A third person added: “Catherine, you are a credit to the royal family.”