Prince Louis turned two last week. Instagram

Most recently, the royals shared photos of their youngest son, Louis, playing with rainbow coloured paints as he created his own mini artworks.

The cute pics were taken by Kate and shared to the couple's Kensington Royal Instagram in honour of the young Prince's second birthday.

"Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday! 🎨" Kate captioned the series of snaps.

The Cambridge family at the Trooping the Colour in June 2019. Getty

While the royal children are often on show at public engagements, such as the Trooping the Colour last year, Kate is clear that they mustn't misbehave.

At Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017, Prince George started acting a bit cheeky during the celebrations.

To calm him down, Kate softly touched him on the head as a way of getting him to behave.

She even held up her finger to “shh” her mischievous son as the ceremony began in the church.

Kate, George and Charlotte enjoy playing outside together. Getty

Kate and William also ensure their children have "normal" childhood experiences.

According to royal insider Katie Nicholl, Kate has “strict” rules when it comes to her kids’ screen time and prefers for them to enjoy the great outdoors.

However, the royal kids do watch some kids television when they are allowed.

Prince William told Radio 1 that Prince George was a huge fan of Peppa Pig, but he's moved on to Fireman Sam.

William joked: “You have to pretend you're really interested in it because George gets very upset if you're not showing due diligence to the characters.”