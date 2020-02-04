Kate Middleton has seemingly given fans a rare insight into her personal life by sharing comments about the “bad side” of having children. Getty

Kate’s hubby Wills was joking about how many films he’d viewed ahead of the awards, while the Duchess admitted, “Having children is so bad for watching films.”

Kate and Prince William share three children together: Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, who is 19 months old.

The Duchess, who is known for her frugal fashion sense, yet again, showed off her thrifty style, when she stepped out wearing a recycled frock at the glamourous affair.

The Duchess made the remark about the downside of parenting while walking the red carpet at the 73rd British Academy film awards (BAFTAS) in London on Sunday. BBC

Kate wowed the crowds as she made her way along the red carpet wearing a vintage Alexander McQueen gown, which she first wore during a 2012 visit to Malaysia.

The designer frock, which has been slightly altered since its first red carpet appearance, featured a billowy white skirt and high-waist bodice with intricate gold embellishment.

Opting for a barely-there makeup look, which showed off her youthful visage, the Duchess wore her brunette tresses in an elegant low chignon bun style.

Kate was reportedly overheard discussing the perils of parenting while talking to Rising Star award winner Michael Ward and his fellow nominees. Getty

The last time Kate stepped out in the frock was to attend a dinner hosted by Malaysia's Head of State, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah, at the Istana Negara in 2012.

Prior to her attendance on Sunday, it was announced that one of her cherished charities, The Art Room, will soon be closing its doors in March due to financial pressure.

The organisation, which recently merged with another charity Place2Be, is a mental health charity based in Oxford that focusses on providing art therapy to children aged five to 16.

In a statement, the organisation confirmed that it was permanently shutting its doors because the business was no longer “financially sustainable”.