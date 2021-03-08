Kate's new royal nickname is a tribute to Will's mum Diana. Getty

A source at the palace tells New Idea Royals Monthly, “It’s a genius idea, one we hope takes off. Catherine has done an amazing job under the pressure of living up to her mother-in-law, but this would be a beautiful way for her to step out from under Diana’s shadow and forge her own path.

“She absolutely adores children and parents, especially those less fortunate, and it’s very fulfilling for her to work with them.”

Diana herself was lovingly named the “People’s Princess” for remaining in touch with the common man and refusing to bow to age old traditions.

Diana was lovingly nicknamed, the "People's Princess". Getty

Someone else who has married into the monarchy and ruffled a few royal feathers is Meghan Markle. Though the Duchess took her defiance one step further than the "People's Princess”, choosing to step back from the royal family.

Now, Meghan and her husband Harry are due to spill some serious royal tea in their interview with Oprah airing today.

In a sneak peek for the bombshell tell-all, it was revealed that, while a member of the royal family, Meghan was told not to speak to her friend Oprah.

“So I just want to say that I called you either February or March 2018 before the wedding, asking ‘would you please give me an interview” And you said: ‘I’m sorry it’s not the right time’.” Oprah asked Meghan, before adding the time had finally come.

Meghan Markle is due to give a tell-all interview to long-time friend Oprah. CBS

The former Suits actress then said that she remembers the 2018 conversation, before adding: “I wasn't allowed to have that conversation with you personally.

“There had to be people from the comm., sitting there, everything was…” the former Duchess continued before Oprah chimed in: “There were other people in the room.”

Needless to say, while Kate has bowed to her royal role from day one, becoming the "Children’s Princess,” Meghan has refused to conform and is ready to reveal what really goes on behind palace walls.

