“Sensitivity will also be important as they tackle the impact of COVID-19 and the negative press of the past few months facing the royal family.

“Kate will release some of her personal photos of their family life, pets and homely activities. This intimate, personal approach to ‘normality’ behind closed doors will be well received, as they appear ‘relatable’ rather than ‘unreachable’ to the general public.

“Kate will be given a unique title never before given to a non-royal member, signalling a youthfulness to an old establishment. I also see the Queen having amendments passed in parliament to embrace the new order/change.

“There will be much action taken behind the scenes for Prince William to take the title of Prince of Wales from his father, Prince Charles, as he steps into the role of king.

I see masses of people in the streets chanting “William, William, William” in joyous tones of celebration as they embrace the new role.

“However, with all these changes, I do not see Prince George ever becoming king. It may well be that Prince William and Kate are the last rulers of the monarchy.”