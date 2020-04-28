Kate Middleton was reportedly “moved to tears” while listening to the heartbreaking stories of healthcare and emergency workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

“They have both been incredibly affected by stories they have heard and Kate, in particular, has been moved to tears by some of the stories she has heard about the sacrifices frontline workers are making,” the source claimed to the British publication.

The royal insider went on to say that the couple have played a “pivotal” role in the launch of the project, which provides round-the-clock mental health support for key workers.

The Cambridge’s Royal Foundation also teamed up with charities Mind, Samaritans, Shout and Hospice UK to create the mental health scheme.

The Duchess and her husband Prince William were last week launching the mental health initiative ‘Our Frontline’, when the emotional incident occurred. Instagram/Getty

The source added that the Duchess will also play a leading role in the project.

“She is a pivotal part on all of this and is particularly keen to make sure the children and families of frontline staff are kept in mind when services are rolled out.

“Kate and William are both deeply committed to ensure that the support is there now and in the future," the source said.

Kate reportedly became overcome with emotion while talking directly with frontline health and emergency key workers. Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently made a surprise TV appearance with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The joint cameo, which aired during BBC One's The Big Night In last Thursday, saw the Cambridges take part in a comedy sketch alongside actor and comedian Stephen Fry.

The purpose of the TV special was to pay tribute to frontline workers while raising money to support vulnerable people whose lives have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.