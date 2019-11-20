Here are the times Kate beat out Meghan in the 2019 Royal Awards

'Favourite Royal Couple'

The people far before Kate and William together. Getty

William and Kate came out on top as the people's choice for 'Favourite Royal Couple', winning a whopping 65% of the votes.

In comparison Harry and Meghan - who were married in May 2018 - only won 11%.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have won the publics favour after their well-publicised on-and-off-again relationship. Kate and William met at St Andrews University in 2001, before getting engaged in 2010.

'Most Stylish Royal'

Two VERY different red carpet looks. Getty

Despite Meghan's fashion roots in Hollywood's B-list, Kate Middleton's chic and sophisticated style was the clear winner when it came to who of the Royal ladies had the most enviable wardrobe.

Amassing 63% of the vote, the Duchess of Cambridge was well ahead of second place - our very own Princess Mary - who garnered 17% of the votes.

Meghan Markle's interesting fashion choices landed her in third place out of all the Royal ladies, with just 9% of the votes.

'Most Loved Royal'

Meghan is one of the least liked Royal women. Getty

In a not-so-shocking turn-around, Meghan Markle is coming in as one of the least loved women in the Royal Family, while mum-of-three Kate Middleton came in as a close second behind Queen Elizabeth.

By comparison, Meghan's husband Prince Harry has been ranked more popular than Prince William.

Here are the most loved Royals in order: Queen Elizabeth (34%), Kate Middleton (33%), Prince Harry (10%), Prince William and Princess Mary both at 8%, and Meghan Markle at 2%.

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Zara Tindall and Princess Anne all received just 1% of the voting each.

Meanwhile Camilla Parker Bowles received no votes, making the Duchess of Cornwall the least liked member of the Royal family.

'Favourite Wedding Dress'

Kate's dress has proved to be the favourite by a long way. Getty

Kate Middleton's absolutely stunning satin and lace dress was designed Sarah Burton, creative director of the luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen, and was voted the most loved wedding dress ever.

Princess Diana's quintessential 80's wedding gown was voted as the second most loved wedding dress, while Meghan was stuck down the bottom once again with her simple white dress garnering only 7% of the overall votes.