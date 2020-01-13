Kate's friendship with Meghan was over months ago Getty

Prince William has also cut ties with his brother Prince Harry, as according to a friend of the Prince who spoke to The Times William has said: “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore… I’m sad about that.”

Meghan and Harry shocked the world on January 6 with their bombshell announcement that they wished to step back from their roles as senior royals, and to work to become "financially independent".

The royal family has since been left in chaos and is currently clamouring to work out the next steps and to arrange a speedy fix.

The announcement is said to have left the Queen and other members of the Royal Family “hurt”.

The Sunday Times said William had told the friend that he and Prince Harry are now “separate entities”.

“I’m sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team."

The Queen is currently in cleanup duty and has ordered a meeting take place on Monday between key royal family members to discuss next steps after Meghan and Harry’s bombshell exit announcement.

PEOPLE reports that Her Majesty will be joined by Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles at her country home of Sandringham, Norfolk.



The publication also claims that the Duchess of Sussex “will participate via phone if it happens within the right timeframe”.



“Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there is a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week,” the palace insider said.