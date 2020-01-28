Rumours that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have a frosty relationship have been swirling for some time now.
And, it appears that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move to Canada hasn’t done anything to repair the royal’s relationship with a source claiming the pair haven’t spoken since prince Harry and Meghan made their shock announcement.
“Kate and Meghan have not spoken since [the royal exit] happened,” a source told Us Weekly.
But, it appears Meghan isn’t worried about the alleged lack of communication from her sister-in-law.
“Meghan feels free. She has never been happier,” the source added.
“She’s happy to be out of London. She was surprised at how quickly everything happened.”
The source added: “They knew they’d have to relinquish their titles, but the pace it happened surprised everyone.
“The palace thought it would take longer, but they went with it.”
This comes after Harry addressed the situation in his own words during a speech for a charity event on January 19.
“It brings me great sadness that it has come to this,” he said.
“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” the prince said. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.