Watch: Royal Rift: Prince Harry and Meghan split from Prince William and Kate's charity set up

Rumours that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have a frosty relationship have been swirling for some time now.

And, it appears that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move to Canada hasn’t done anything to repair the royal’s relationship with a source claiming the pair haven’t spoken since prince Harry and Meghan made their shock announcement.

“Kate and Meghan have not spoken since [the royal exit] happened,” a source told Us Weekly.

But, it appears Meghan isn’t worried about the alleged lack of communication from her sister-in-law.

“Meghan feels free. She has never been happier,” the source added.

“She’s happy to be out of London. She was surprised at how quickly everything happened.”