Meghan Markle has been named the most popular royal. Getty

In a worldwide survey conducted by OnBuy, the Duchess of Sussex earned herself the accolade of favourite royal, with a popularity score of 14.5%.

The former Suits actress just snatched the crown from her sister-in-law Kate Middleton who lost by the tiniest of margins, gaining a 14.4% popularity rating.

The news has to come as a blow to the Queen herself, who managed to grab the bronze medal with a 14.3% popularity rating.

Despite speculation that Kate and Meghan have been engaged in a years-long feud, royal fans were given hope that the Duchess’ were finally in each others’ corners earlier this year.

All signs were pointing towards Kate and Meghan burying the royal hatchet this year. Getty

After Meghan revealed she had undergone a harrowing miscarriage in her personal essay, The Losses We Share, it was reported that Kate was prompted to reach out and offer her condolences to her sister-in-law.

“Reading Meghan’s words, Kate was overcome with emotion,” a source revealed to New Idea earlier in the year. "She feels it’s time to make contact. Word is she has called Meghan personally to offer her condolences.”

Will and Kate were also among the few members of the royal family who knew about the miscarriage.

“Only the Queen, Prince Charles, and their closest staff were informed about it back in July, but William was briefed given his level of importance within the family. Wills and Kate were devastated but respected the Sussexes’ wish to keep it private and maintain the space between them,” the same insider explained.

Since then, it has been reported that the two royal brides have extended the olive branch further by exchanging Christmas gifts.

The fab four exchanged Christmas gifts this year! Getty

“Harry has sent presents to William and Kate and the calligraphy has been done by Meghan,” royal writer Andrew Morton revealed.

The calligraphy in question reportedly included personalised messages to Kate’s little ones – George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two.

The Cambridges were apparently quick to return the favour, sending Christmas gifts back to the Sussexes, including little 1-year-old Archie.

Let’s hope this new popularity contest doesn’t undo all the progress that has been made between the two families.