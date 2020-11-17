Nothing's off limits in Kate Middleton's (pictured) diary. Getty

An insider explains, “This has been a cathartic way for Kate to let off steam while voicing her frustrations and hopes for a peaceful resolution down the line.

“She’s very old-fashioned this way, and while she’s open with the closest people in her life – like William, her mother and other family members – there are certain things Kate prefers to keep to herself.

“But nothing’s off-limits when it comes to her journal, which she compiles every day at least – sometimes it’s just a few words or reminders of what she’s accomplished, other times long diatribes where she’ll sit and write her thoughts for hours. She includes notes, mementos and private photos she’s taken, too.”

The feud between the former Fab Four (pictured from left: Harry, William, Meghan and Kate) continues Getty

“This is her form of therapy, basically. It’s been a powerful tool in enabling Kate to bite her lip and walk away from conflict, instead of arguing with the Sussexes or venting publicly about them – even though she’s been pushed to the brink at times by their behaviour.

“It would be a nightmare if this were to be lost or fall into the wrong hands, because basically this diary contains all the juiciest secrets of the monarchy – including Kate’s true feelings towards Meghan!”

And Megxit has not only been a source of pain for Kate. The Duke and Duchess’ controversial departure has created a seismic rift between Prince William and his brother Harry. And sources say it’s only going to get worse.

Prince William (right) and Prince Harry's (left) fractured relationship is reportedly teetering on the brink of no return. Getty

With the release of the bombshell royal biography Finding Freedom by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, the brother’s relationship might be broken beyond repair.

Phil Dampier, author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan in Their Own Words, predicts that the highly anticipated book’s release will “do little to heal the relationship between Harry and his blood family, particularly his brother William”.