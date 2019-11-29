Kate Middleton spent two days working in the Kingston Maternity Unit in London. Getty

The mother-of-three is also a patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. During her 2018 visit, she learned more about the college's global health programmes aimed at reducing maternal and new-born mortality worldwide.

Kate also participated in a roundtable discussion on tackling the stigma around women's health. Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, the midwife who assisted with the delivery of Prince William and Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte, was also present during the visit.

Kate is also a devoted mother to her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Earlier this week, the Duke of Cambridge opened up about how he and his wife have ensured their children can swim.

And the proof is in the pudding. In February this year, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen swimming with Princess Charlotte and Prince George at a luxury hotel complex in Norfolk near their country home, Anmer Hall, according to the Daily Mail.

A source noted the children were swimming unaided and even attended a race organised by their mother.

"Both the children swam unaided and were super confident," the source said. "They went under the quite forceful jets in the water."

"Kate politely asked us if it was ok for them to switch it on," the witness continued. "They were doing little jumps off the side into her arms."

"Kate did not move from their sides...George did ask to go outside to use the hot tub but she said 'No'."

Princess Charlotte - who started school at Thomas Battersea's this year - was also seen doing "little duck dives off the side of the pool" and was heard saying: "Look mummy I’m diving in."

While Kate was only visiting the maternity ward for work experience, she has been spotted looking broody at several engagements involving children throughout the year, hinting that the Cambridges may welcome a fourth baby in the near future.