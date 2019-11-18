What is Kate's favorite TV show? Getty

According to Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge absolutely adores British reality TV program Strictly Come Dancing, so much so, she forces her husband to watch it with her!

Speaking at a charity event last Wednesday, the Duke of Cambridge spoke with the show's head judge Shirley Ballas and host Claudia Winkleman, to inform them of his wife's devotion to their program.

Prince William mingling with guests at Centrepoint. Getty

"I have watched the show [Strictly Come Dancing] a couple of times," William revealed.

"Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it."

Kate Middleton (R) and her mother Carole (L) both love to watch 'Strictly Come Dancing'. Getty

However, the future King of England did have one bone to pick with the hit BBC show, "Why does Claudia never dance?!" to which Claudia replied, "I'm too creaky!".

Strictly's Shirley (L) and Claudia (R). Getty

Prince William enjoyed his night out for Centrepoint, chatting with A-list popstar Rita Ora and greeting her with a kiss.

William, who looked dashing in a green velvet jacket, black bow tie and trousers, was complimented on his outfit by the I Will Never Let You Down singer.

"I love your suit" she gushed.

"Well, you’ve got to get it out occasionally!" William replied.

The Duke has been Centrepoint's Patron since 2005, and follows in the footsteps of mother, Princess Diana, who was also a pratron of the charity.