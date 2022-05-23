"You and Kate look like sisters," one of Brittany's fans wrote. Instagram

The whirlwind comes following reports that The Crown casting agents are hunting for a “stunning” actress who can play a young Kate in the sixth season of the popular historical drama.

“I can’t believe how many views my video has gotten,” says Brittany, 24, flattered by the royal comparison.

“Kate has always been someone I admire, and I do believe we’re similar beyond looks too. Being an artist, I was delighted to learn she had studied art history at uni.

“I also know, like me, she has a passion for nature and the outdoors, and is behind many great causes. I’m a firm believer in bringing what good I can to the world and creating positive change.”

Spurred on by the encouragement of hundreds of strangers, Brittany applied to The Crown’s open casting call. The show is seeking “an exceptional young actor” bearing a “strong physical resemblance” to an 18-year-old Kate.

“They just wanted a selfie, some general information, and a 30-second video of me talking about something I love,” says Brittany, who has acting experience after playing small roles in TV productions.

A huge fan of the Emmy-winning drama, it would be a dream come true for Brittany if she gets the gig.

“I’m sure everyone else applying for this role would agree that … being even a small part of such a prestigious and beloved show is an honour and an incredible opportunity,” says Brittany.

“I know no matter what, they’ll find the perfect young Kate for Season 6.”

