The Cambridges called a UK school via video link.

The royal expert added: "The fact that these two are bringing up the next heir to the throne.

"In the same way that Diana brought up Harry and William to visit homeless charities and AIDS patients, you can see that act of service now being borne through in William's work.

"You can imagine that even a generation on from that, the work that Kate and William do, they talk to their children about."

Ms Mollard also added: "A new generation of royals will have that same act of service and sense of duty that has been passed down from the Queen."

Kate recently called out Wills for having too much Easter chocolate.

Royal fans who listened to the call also noticed that while the couple were chatting with the students and teachers at Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire, the Duchess seemingly mock her husband.

Speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, royal commentator Roberta Fiorito pointed out how Kate called out Wills for having too much Easter chocolate.

Roberta recalled the lighthearted remark, which was prompted when William was describing how he was going to spend his Easter celebration with his family.

The podcasters then played a snippet of audio, in which William is heard saying: "There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry.”

Next, Kate can be heard quickly responding to Wills, saying: "You keep eating it!"

After playing the audio grab, Roberta quipped: "Kate totally shaded William there, I loved it!"

Co-host Rachel Bowie added: "I loved it too… She blamed him on eating all the chocolate bunnies. I thought that was hilarious."

Roberta went on to say: "It's nice to picture their Easter with that happening.

"They're keeping [the chocolate] away from George, Charlotte and Louis, and William kind of sneaking it all the way through.

"I think they really delivered on giving us a visual on what their celebrations look like,” she said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently made a surprise video call to a school, where the children of essential workers are being looked after while their parents battle the frontline.

Rachel then commented on how the royals new take on keeping in touch with people via video calls was making them more “relatable”, to which Roberta agreed.

“These zoom calls provide insight into their lives and their personal goings on that we don’t normally get to see, it’s like the un-glossy version of them, but I still love to see that side of them,” Rachel said.

Roberta added: “I totally agree… It’s making [William and Kate] have a much bigger presence and feel really relatable.”