The couple made history, too, as according to Hello! the future King and Queen became the first members of the royal family to ever visit a Gaelic Athletic Association club.

Speaking after the visit, Club secretary Conor McGauran said: "Symbolically it's a massive deal for us. The royals have never set foot in a GAA Club before. They're doing it in our club in Galway and in Salthill and Knocknacarra today. It's hugely emotional for us.

“It's history being made. Plain and simple. People have been in Croke Park before but they've never been in a GAA club before and I think it’s a massive indication from the royal family about their hopes and intentions to connect even further with the community of Ireland, not just parts of Ireland or the hierarchy.

"This is more than just symbolic, this is them playing our national sport, this is them getting involved in a community-based organisation that’s completely run by volunteerism, so to me it's a huge message of support for Irish-British relations."

An official royal visit to Dublin, Ireland, wouldn't be complete without a visit to the iconic Guinness brewery, with a pint to match!

On the first day of their tour, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar, hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland, at the end of their first day visiting their northern neighbour.

The Guinness brewery is the most-visited tourist attraction in Ireland.

But it was Duchess Kate's behaviour at the evening soiree that caught the eye of royal-watchers.

Kate and Wills were poured a pint of Guinness, and while William took a generous gulp, his wife has been accused of taking a "fake sip."

It prompted questions whether the future Queen Consort is expecting her fourth child?

"I'd bet she didn't even take a mouthful," commented one royalist, while another made a VERY telling observation about Kate's new, short 'do.

"Each time a pregnancy has been announced it was a few weeks after a change in her hairstyle......... just saying."