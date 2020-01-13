The rumoured feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle seemingly intensified last week, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their plan to quit the royal family. Getty

According to the surveyed results, 50 per cent of people believe Harry and Meghan have the right to make the move, while 36 per cent say they do not – and 46 per cent don’t know.

The shocking poll also revealed that, in addition to Kate, Wills is more popular with the British public, with 65 per cent of people preferring him to Harry, who only scored 35.

Many people also believe that Harry and meghan should repay the £2.4million (approx. $4.5 million AUD) they spent on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage.

A new poll poll has revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge is much more popular with the general public, with 73 per cent of people saying they prefer Kate to Meghan.

The revealing poll comes after it was speculated the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge haven't spoken in months.

According to Sunday People, Kate and Meghan stopped communicating on their family WhatsApp group six months ago after Meghan felt isolated from the family.

Prince William has also cut ties with Harry, as a friend of his told The Times: “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore… I’m sad about that.”

The poll, which was conducted by JL Partners, also shows that the public has no wish to stop Harry and Meghan from fleeing Frogmore Cottage and heading across the pond to the US.

Meghan and Harry shocked the world on January 6 with their bombshell announcement that they wished to step back from their roles as senior royals.

The royal family has seemingly been left in chaos and is currently clamouring to try and work out the next steps to arrange a speedy fix.