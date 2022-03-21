New Idea has learnt that Kate in particular is struggling with Eugenie’s show of support for the Sussexes.

“During those bonding moments, Kate poured her heart out about a lot of personal things, including how she felt about Meghan and Harry ditching then dissing the family.”

Now, says the source, Kate, 40, is “feeling incredibly stressed about taking Eugenie into her confidences, given she’s made it clear she’s on team Sussex”.

The source says Kate was “dismayed” when she saw paparazzi pictures of Meghan, 40 and Harry, 37, treating Eugenie and Jack to a raucous dinner at an exclusive Santa Barbara restaurant during their recent visit to the US.

“Kate didn’t know there was such a warm friendship between Eugenie and the Sussexes, and she expects that everything she’s ever said to Eugenie has gotten right back to Harry and Meghan,” says a source.

“Given their penchant for twisting the truth to suit their narrative, she’s worried that whatever Eugenie has said will be magnified and fed to the press. It’s a horrible situation to be in for Kate, who feels like she’s basically been spied on by someone she was starting to consider a close friend.

“Eugenie’s playing with fire though – it won’t be long before Kate’s husband is in charge of the family, including its purse strings. If William feels Eugenie has slighted his wife in any way, there will be hell to pay.”

