Kate is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Getty

Novak Djokovic of Serbia receives the winners trophy from Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in July 2019. Getty

Kate was seen at the tournament three times during the 2019 Championships alone — including a daytime date with husband Prince William to watch the Men’s Singles Final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

She then presented the trophy to tournament winner, Novak.

Kate has been the royal patron of the All England Club since Queen Elizabeth stepped down from her 64-year association with the tournament in December 2016.

The Cambridge family are in lockdown at Anmer Hall. Getty

The news comes after Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, gave a sneak peek into their lives in lockdown earlier this week.

The family are currently self-isolating at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, as the UK battles the coronavirus pandemic.

While the family usually live at Kensington Palace, they have decamped to the country for lockdown, and given royal fans a glimpse inside their 10-bedroom Sandringham Estate home.

The sneak peek came as they announced they were launching a £5million ($10m) scheme to support the UK people's mental health at a time of high anxiety during the lockdown.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared two photos of themselves with their 11.5m Instagram followers on Saturday.

Kate was seen wearing a dusky pink suit at a desk, while talking on the telephone to one of her patronages.

William was also on the phone in his snap, at another desk, to one of the organisations and patronages he supports.

"Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time," they captioned the photos.

"Last week ☎️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be.

"Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio 📱 to find out more.

Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being.

By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”

The Cambridge kids clapped for the UK's NHS workers last week.

Last week the Cambridge kids came together to join a UK nationwide initiative to thank health workers.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined millions of people across the UK in clapping for NHS workers on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.