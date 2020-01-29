Kate Middleton has Marilyn Monroe moment Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge was forced to hold down her tweed D&G skater skirt at Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

The Marilyn Monroe moment came despite the Queen often encouraging Kate to have weights added to her skirts.

The Queen has never had such a moment as she slips $2 curtain weights inside the lining of her hand-made outfits.

The small circular weights, measure just 1.2inches (32mm) across and weigh less than an ounce each - but prevent the royal hemline from flying away in a gust of wind.

Has Kate not learned? Getty

Of course, royal fans will remember the now-infamous moment Kate's yellow Jenny Packham dress was blown up around her waist by a gust of wind while on a royal visit to Canada in 2011.

