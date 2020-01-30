The rumour mill seemingly went into overdrive this week, when the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted not wearing her £250,000 (approx. $482,000 AUD) engagement ring. Getty

Kensington Palace reportedly confirmed to Hello that the absence of the gem-stone ring was for safety reasons.

The palace apparently stated that Kate needed to take off her accessories because she visited the children’s wards, and certain items can become safety and hygiene hazards.

But it’s not the first time the Duchess has removed her jewels for a hospital visit, because she also did so in 2018, when she spent time with children at Great Ormond Street.

Kate, who stepped out to support the Evelina children’s hospital on Tuesday, surprised eagle-eyed fans by turning up at the engagement without her lavish sapphire-stoned ring. Getty

During her visit to the children’s hospital, Kate also suffered from an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, which many speculated may have infuriated the Queen.

As she got out of the car, the Duchess's Dolce & Gabbana skirt was caught by a gust of wind and was blown into the air.

The Duchess of Cambridge was forced to hold down her tweed D&G skirt to avoid a near-miss Marilyn Monroe moment.

The palace reportedly stated that Kate needed to take off her accessories because she visited the children’s wards, and certain items can become safety and hygiene hazards. Getty

Despite complying with the hospital’s request, it appears Kate was quick to replace the missing ring following her official visit, as she was spotted wearing it again on Wednesday.

Kate later shared a sweet message about her recent visit to the children’s hospital with her social media followers.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge posted a heartfelt message, along with a carousel of images taken on the day.