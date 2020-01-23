Kate admitted she'd felt isolated when Prince George was born Getty

She told the group that she had struggled as a new mum, and would have welcomed being able to use the services of a similar centre at the time.

“I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I’d just had George — William was still working with search and rescue — and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey," the Duchess confessed.

“It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. So…if only I had had a centre like this.”

Kate was in Cardiff while on a 24-hour tour of the UK to launch her '5 Big Questions' survey for her Early Years initiative.

The five-question online survey aims to "spark a national conversation" to help create "lasting change for generations to come", Kensington Palace said.

Kate stepped out in the Yorkshire city of Bradford last week, where she made another candid confession regarding her parenting skills.

The Duchess met women at the city's Khidmat Centre where she admitted she'd made a mishap with her first-born, Prince George.

Speaking to the women who'd crocheted and knitted bobble hats for the royal couple’s young children, she opened up about her own experiences with knitting, admitting that she'd messed up when George was just a baby.

"I tried knitting when I first had George. I tried to knit him a very special jumper, but I got half way down this pattern, and it looked terrible. So I gave up. It's such an amazing skill," the Telegraph & Argus reported.