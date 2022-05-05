Kate looked divine at the event in London. Getty

Her late mother-in-law Princess Diana was pictured throughout the 80s with a belt around her cinched waist.

Diana's most notable look was when she stepped out at a gala dinner and danced at the Wentworth Hotel in Sydney with a blue dress styled with a silver plate statement belt.

She also frequently wore the style to polo matches and to carry out royal duties.

Duchess Catherine's appearance at the event saw her follow in the footsteps of a few royals like Camilla, Princess Anne, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles while on tour in Australia. Getty

The award recognises British designers' cultural and trade roles during Queen Elizabeth's reign.

During the event hosted by the British Fashion Council, she met with designers benefiting from the funds given through their designer initiatives, NEWGEN, Fashion Trust, Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, and BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund.

Kate presented the award to designer Saul Nash, who, after receiving the statue, said, "It's always such an honour and quite surreal to have it presented by the Duchess herself. I feel truly honoured.

"I grew up in London, and after my sixth form college I went to study performance. I never set out to be a fashion designer, it kind of evolved. I have always wanted to create sportswear and challenge pre-conceived notions around sportswear. I don't really like to dress to occasions, I wear what I like to wear when I like to wear it. It's about self-liberation.

"My job as a designer is to propose new questions. A lot of those dancers are my friends, they have been in previous seasons. I am very collaborative," he said.

The mother-of-three also gave a speech and said, "It is an absolute honour to be here today. I've heard so many inspiring stories about Britain's creativity and seeing such incredible work from many talented designers, well done and congratulations."

