Kate Middelton has made an emotional plea to struggling parents who need help during the pandemic, urging them reach out and not feel guilty about doing so. Getty

“Parents do need to reach out to those who can support them,” Kate began.

“Particularly those who can provide a knowledgeable resource as well, which is what all of you are doing.

“But it is so right. We heard it from all of the frontline workers. They don’t feel like they can reach out… they feel guilty for doing it, which is extraordinary to hear,” she added.

Kate made the remark while conducting a morale-boosting videocall with key workers and new parents, in which she addressed challenges and the impact of COVID-19. Instagram

Kate went on to say that, like frontline workers, new parents should feel confident in knowing they can ask for help – especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“But obviously with new mums and families and parents they do not want to feel they are overburdening but it is important to reach out for access and help when you do need it,” she said.

Kate’s heartfelt plea comes after she and Prince William recently celebrated their daughter Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday.

Kate’s heartfelt plea comes after she and Prince William recently celebrated their daughter Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday. Instagram

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the royal couple celebrated their only daughter's birthday by releasing a bunch of unseen and gorgeous photos.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow," the caption read.

"The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area."

Naturally, fans were ecstatic to see new photos of Charlotte, reveling in how much the princess has grown up.