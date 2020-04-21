Kate Middleton has written a heartfelt letter to her patronage Evelina London Children's Hospital, in which she praised staff for their hard work amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

She continued: “It is heartening to know you are still very much open for business and continuing to provide expert care to sick children despite the challenging circumstances.

“You are all truly inspirational and I know how much you will be there for these families, as you always have been.

“You are now facing the additional pressure of caring for adult COVID-19 patients, but it is a testament of your support and commitment to your patients that you are all pulling together to ensure they will have the best possible care,” the Duchess added.

In the personally penned letter, which was shared to Twitter, Kate gave thanks to the hospital staff for caring for youngsters and now adult COVID-19 patients. Twitter

Kate then gave thanks to everyone working at the hospital, including the frontline healthcare workers battling the virus as well as those working behind the scenes.

“Whether working on the frontline, or behind the scenes, you will be having to juggle these pressures and manage both your professional and personal lives,” Kate continued.

She then concluded by urging everyone to stay safe and take care of themselves and each other, before signing the letter simply as “Catherine”.

In the letter, Kate gave thanks to everyone working at the hospital, including the frontline healthcare workers battling the virus as well as those working behind the scenes. Getty

“Please look after yourselves and each other and know that the whole country is behind you.

“This comes with my very best wishes for the good health of you and your families over the coming weeks,” she wrote.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Twitter to comment on the letter, with one person writing: “[Kate] has all the qualities of a compassionate and understanding future Queen.”