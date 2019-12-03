Kate Middleton is rumoured to be quite hands-on in the kitchen and has seemingly dropped a major hint about a tasty treat she might be planning on making for her children this Christmas. Getty

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period,” the message stated.

While Kate hasn’t revealed what she intends to cook for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this Christmas, one photo in particular may help to inspire her to cook that dish.

In the said snap, Kate, Wills, Mary and Nadiya pose for the camera, while holding a Christmas meringue roulade – which is reportedly one of Mary’s favourite dishes.

In one snap, Kate, Wills, Mary and Nadiya pose for the camera, while holding a Christmas meringue roulade – which is reportedly one of Mary’s favourite dishes. Instagram

No one can say for sure that the Duchess will cook the decadent dessert, but one at least she knows how to prepare it now – thanks to Mary’s expert instructions.

Kate’s revealed interest in cooking comes after she was praised for being “so relatable”, after she was spotted buying Halloween costumes at the supermarket.

The Duchess revealed her culinary clue while appearing on the special Christmas programme, A Berry Royal Christmas, alongside TV chef royalty Mary Berry. Getty

According to Express, the 37-year-old was spotted buying her brood Halloween outfits at the self-service checkouts at British supermarket Sainsbury’s in Norfolk.

Shocked locals, who were not doubt there simply to buy a loaf of bread or a carton of milk, have praised the Duchess for apparently “keeping it real”.