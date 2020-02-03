Kate Middleton is sure to be devastated over the closure of The Art Room. Getty Images

“The Art Room continues to operate in its current format until the end of Spring Term 2020. At this point, the eight fixed Art Rooms will close.”

The news is sure to be difficult for the duchess, who became a patron of the charity back in 2012 and has made several visits to Art Rooms since.

Indeed, Kate is incredibly passionate about children’s causes and has recently launched a new initiative focussed on early childhood learning.

In a bid to spark a conversation on the topic, the duchess launched a survey, 5 Big Questions on the Under Fives, and she recently revealed that over 100,000 people across the UK have already taken it.

Kate during a visit to The Art Room. Getty Images

“Last week I launched a UK wide survey on early childhood because I want to hear society’s views about raising the next generation,” Kate revealed on a visit to Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-School.

“I’m so happy that over 100,000 people from all across the UK have already completed it, and I can’t wait to see the results.”