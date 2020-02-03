The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, put on a brave face at the 2020 BAFTA Awards last night, after receiving some devastating news.
It was announced this week that one of the royals cherished charities, The Art Room, is closing its doors in March due to financial pressure.
The organisation, which recently merged with another charity Place2Be, is a mental health charity based in Oxford that focusses on providing art therapy to children aged five to 16.
In a statement, the organisation said: “Place2Be carried out a business review of The Art Room service in 2019.
“The conclusion is that unfortunately, in its current format, the service has limited accessibility and is not financially sustainable, particularly in an environment where school budgets are under pressure.
Kate Middleton is sure to be devastated over the closure of The Art Room.
“The Art Room continues to operate in its current format until the end of Spring Term 2020. At this point, the eight fixed Art Rooms will close.”
The news is sure to be difficult for the duchess, who became a patron of the charity back in 2012 and has made several visits to Art Rooms since.
Indeed, Kate is incredibly passionate about children’s causes and has recently launched a new initiative focussed on early childhood learning.
In a bid to spark a conversation on the topic, the duchess launched a survey, 5 Big Questions on the Under Fives, and she recently revealed that over 100,000 people across the UK have already taken it.
Kate during a visit to The Art Room.
“Last week I launched a UK wide survey on early childhood because I want to hear society’s views about raising the next generation,” Kate revealed on a visit to Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-School.
“I’m so happy that over 100,000 people from all across the UK have already completed it, and I can’t wait to see the results.”