Kate Middleton is the patron of a number of charitable causes and organisations , but one in particular holds a special place in her heart.

The Duchess of Cambridge adopted East Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH) as one of her first patronages in January 2012, and has rallied for the cause ever since.

According to Hello! Magazine, during a particularly emotional visit to EACH in November 2014 Kate was seen with "tears in her eyes".

The article read: “Kate was particularly touched by one woman’s story, Leigh Smith, who lost her three-month-old baby from a rare heart condition.

“Leigh had sent the Duchess a letter about her late baby Beatrice, and had received a personal reply from the royal.

“Baby Beatrice spent her final days at the Quidenham hospice which EACH replaced with a new facility called The Nook.”