Kate Middleton seen weeping in public
She was deeply moved by this.
The Duchess of Cambridge adopted East Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH) as one of her first patronages in January 2012, and has rallied for the cause ever since.
According to Hello! Magazine, during a particularly emotional visit to EACH in November 2014 Kate was seen with "tears in her eyes".
The article read: “Kate was particularly touched by one woman’s story, Leigh Smith, who lost her three-month-old baby from a rare heart condition.
“Leigh had sent the Duchess a letter about her late baby Beatrice, and had received a personal reply from the royal.
“Baby Beatrice spent her final days at the Quidenham hospice which EACH replaced with a new facility called The Nook.”
Kate Middleton, here in 2017, has visited EACH a number of times since 2012.
Getty
Kate finally opened The Nook facility in November 2019.
The article continued: “Throwing her arms around Leigh, Kate called the 33-year-old physiotherapist a ‘brave lady’ when she met her in person at the launch event.”
Ms Smith told Hello!: “Kate sought me out and gave me a hug just before she left.
“I was getting quite teary-eyed, she had tears in her eyes, and she just said to me, ‘You’re a very brave lady and again, I’m just so, so sorry'.”
Kate opened The Nook in November 2019.
Getty
Kate met a patient of the children's hospice.
Getty
In a speech, Kate said: “I have been fortunate to meet with a number of families receiving services from EACH.
“Hearing how much EACH’s support means to them reminds me of what a wonderful organisation it is.
“I am enormously proud to be their patron.”