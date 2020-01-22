Kate copies Meghan Getty

Kate made the coat her own as she visited Careau Children's Centre in Ely, Cardiff.

She opted for a Massimo Dutti number, which is similar to Reiss coat that Meghan was seen wearing during her final engagement at Canada House earlier this month.

Frugal Kate also wore a $20 leopard print skirt from her favourite high-street store Zara.

Kate was on royal duties Getty

The visit comes on the same day that Meghan revealed she paid a visit to another issue very close to her heart while she was in the UK for three days - a vet clinic.

"Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period," the caption on the post read.



"The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day.



"From cats and dogs who have found new homes to animal welfare cases handled in the community - @TheMayhew believes in the power of togetherness and the special bond between humans and animals."