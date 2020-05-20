Duchess Catherine's younger brother James Middleton is continuing to make a name for himself in the best way possible. Getty

He's created the quirky concept of freeze-dried raw food for dogs - a super nutritious option made with healthy ingredients and signed off by nutritionists and vets.

"It's nearly impossible to fully calculate our pets' value," James explained on his new website.

"While we wouldn't think twice about the little things we do for ourselves – morning coffee, gym memberships, dinners out and spending money at the pub – we can forget about investing in our pets' long-term health and wellbeing."

"At Ella & Co, creating the most convenient, nutritionally-rich, ethical, and delicious freeze-dried raw dog food available in the UK is our first, small step towards a dog food revolution."

James, who has opened up about his own struggles with mental health in the past, has been vocal about how much his dogs have helped him over the years.

In an emotional article written for the Daily Mail last year, James explained: "I recognise, too, the role my dogs – Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and Mabel – have played in my recovery."

James has found the perfect middle ground for championing mental health and his love of dogs. Getty

"Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for ten years and she's been with me to all my therapy sessions. In her own particular way, she has kept me going."

It seems Ella was the ultimate namesake for James' new business chapter.

Earlier this month, James shared a rather unexpected update to his Instagram, which is usually laden with pictures of his dogs.

Instead, the newly engaged Brit filmed himself with his signature beard, shortly before he picked up a shaver and whipped the whole thing off.

"As Alizee [Thevenet] and myself were due to get married... well actually, this month. She's never seen me without a beard, so I thought it was about time I showed her what was behind here," James explained.

The newly shaved Middleton then snuck up to her as she sat at an outdoor table with James' parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

James created the quirky concept of freeze-dried raw food for dogs - a super nutritious option made with healthy ingredients and signed off by nutritionists and vets. Instagram

Alizee was clearly shocked but thrilled with the surprise.

"Oh my god! So weird. Even when I kiss you it's different," she mused in the video.

What with shaving, business ventures and announcements galore, it seems James is making the most of the UK's quarantine.

As for his dog food business, we can't wait to see what comes next - perhaps some special dog exercise equipment or a pup-friendly smoothie?

Whatever it is, he's certainly got the creativity to make it interesting!

This article originally appeared on Now To Love.