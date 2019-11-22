Kate has asked William to forgive Harry Getty

“Kate knows the longer this feud goes on, the harder it will be to resolve. That’s why she begged William to put aside his deep differences with Harry — and Meghan,” the source continues.

“She warned him it would only hurt the monarchy if this split continues, and as future king, it is up to him to bring the royals together.

“Now she’s desperately praying that he can,” they added.

William and Harry have grown apart. Getty

Adding to the reported feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles is playing favourites, with the former Hollywood actress forming a close relationship with her father-in-law.

According to a US report, Charles has ‘taken Meghan under his wing’ and the ‘two get on like a house on fire.’

Kate and Meghan do not get on Getty

Sources tell Life & Style that their relationship is ‘rubbing William up the wrong way’ and he has asked his father to ‘stop playing favourites’.

“William and Kate are both hurt,” says the source.

“Charles speaks to Meghan most weeks to see how she’s doing, he rarely picks up the phone to call Kate,” adds the insider.