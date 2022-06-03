The Cambridge kids all wore blue for the festivities. Getty

Whilst her husband Prince William donned his military regalia to ride in the parade, Catherine arrived via carriage with their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

She then joined the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony and looked every inch the queen-to-be as she waved to the crowds and attended to her three little ones.

Dressed in a navy suit with a blue tie, Prince George looked as dapper as ever as he looked out into the crowd.

The Cambridge family stepped out onto the balcony together. Getty

Meanwhile his sister Princess Charlotte looked cute as a button in a blue chiffon dress with a bow and endearing plaits.

Rounding out the Cambridge family was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, Prince Louis, who looked all grown up in a sailor suit as he shared some words with his great-grandmother.

WATCH BELOW: The royal family wave from Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour 2019

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities marks the first Trooping the Colour in three years following a COVID hiatus.

At their last appearance in 2019, George, Charlotte and Louis were not old enough to ride in the carriage procession with their mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, but were spotted smiling from the window.

They then joined their parents to watch the flypast for a brief but memorable moment.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.