A source has revealed that Wills and Kate are a match made in heaven. Getty

Meanwhile a senior royal source told the publication that the pair are a “great double act”.



“They are a great double act. People make much of William giving the big speeches, but Kate is there too, asking questions of presidents and their wives. These things are easier when they are side-by-side.”



Wills and Kate share three children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and one-year-old Prince Louis.



Earlier today, the family of five were spotted arriving at the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William and Prince George arrive at the Queen's annual Christmas lunch. Getty

Wife Kate Middleton arrived separately with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Getty

The Duke was spotted smiling alongside his son Prince George, as the pair arrived separately to the Duchess of Cambridge.

Meanwhile, Kate was snapped waving at the cameras as she arrived with daughter Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis in the backseat.