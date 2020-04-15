Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed their revamped Royal Foundation website, which reflects their new focus on supporting those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

The Duke and Duchess will also try to “promote and support” the charities that can play a part in helping responders and their families with their mental health needs.

The website also states that Wills and Kate intend on playing their part in the national effort to thank and celebrate all those working on the frontline of this crisis.

The Royal Foundation website was also given an overhaul to reflect Wills and Kate’s new focus, which includes photos of the couple’s recent visit to an emergency call center.

The royal couple this week unveiled the new-look website for the charity, which states that it “will do all it can to support those on the frontline of responding to COVID-19 in the U.K.” The Royal Foundation

In the snaps, the Duke and Duchess are seen talking to emergency workers during their final in-person meet and greet at the London Ambulance Service on March 20.

Wills and Kate’s important update to their website comes after they shared an emotional Easter message, while advocating the importance of social distancing amid the pandemic.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the royal couple wished their fans a happy Easter while sharing a beautiful photo of their floral garden at Kensington Palace.

According to the website, Wills and Kate will make it their priority over the coming weeks to “connect” their partners with those who can provide support to frontline workers. The Royal Foundation

“Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter,” the couple captioned a snap of several well-spaced daffodil stems, along with the hashtag “StayHomeSaveLives”.

Wills and Kate and their brood remain in isolation at the palace due to the UK’s strict lockdown measures, which were implemented to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Ordinarily, the royal family would have joined Her Majesty and their other regal relatives at the annual Easter church service, but the pandemic has quashed the annual gathering.