William and Kate attended their first royal engagement of the year in Bradford on Wednesday

Hundreds of excited royal fans turned out to welcome the couple

The royals went on to visit a number of local charity organisations, and it was during a chat with a ladies creative crafts group at the Khidmat Centre that the Duchess admitted she'd made a mishap with her first-born, Prince George.

Kate chatted to the women, who'd crocheted and knitted bobble hats for the royal couple’s young children, and opened up about her own experiences with knitting, admitting that she'd messed up when George was just a baby.

"I tried knitting when I first had George. I tried to knit him a very special jumper, but I got half way down and it splattered. It's such an amazing skill," the Telegraph & Argus reported.

Kate made a candid confession about her knitting skills during the visit

Feeling broody, Kate?

Mum-of-three Kate also got involved with a session at the Centre supported by Better Start Bradford involving grandparents who have child-caring responsibilities for their grandchildren.

The Duchess scooped up 18-month-old Sorayah Ahmad and sang songs and played peek-a-boo with the tot, clearly in her element.

Locals praised the royal couple with the Bishop of Bradford Toby Howarth, who took part in the workshop with the royals, said: “It has gone really well, they’re so down to earth and created a space for us to raise our issues.

“There was a willingness to listen and engage with us.”

The royals were given a warm welcome Getty

Kate was presented with a bouquet of white roses - the flower of Yorkshire - by local children Getty

Kate and her white roses Getty

The Duke and Duchess' visit comes just two days after William joined the Queen, Prince Harry and Prince Charles for crisis talks at Sandringham.

The royal summit was held to sort out the next steps following the bombshell announcement by Harry and his wife Meghan Markle that they want to "step back" as senior royals.

Following the meeting, Queen Elizabeth released a statement saying the final decisions about her grandson’s future role in the royal family will be made in “coming days”.