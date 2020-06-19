Kate Middleton has addressed the “frustrations” of being in lockdown, while encouraging school students to share their problems and be kind to people. Getty

"And you can also play your part in helping others to feel better too, whether offering a friendly ear, or helping someone in need.”

The virtual gathering, which aims to provide kids with a normal school experience, is a weekly imitative launched by the academy to provide support to teachers and parents during lockdown.

Kate went on to say that while it’s normal to experience a range of emotions as we navigate the pandemic, it’s important to understand these feelings can make us feel uncomfortable.

"Being unable to see your friends or spend time with your family will undoubtedly be frustrating for you, just as it is for them,” she told the assembly.

Speaking during a virtual assembly at Oak National Academy on Thursday, the Duchess reiterated how a little bit of kindness can go a very long way – especially during trying times such as these. Getty

“It's been a really difficult time for us all. But it's important to know that these feelings and frustrations are totally normal, and that they won't last forever.

"As we help others, we mustn't forget to nurture ourselves by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too,” she added.

The Duchess concluded by thanking the students for allowing her to speak, before urging them to support those in need, while looking after themselves.

Following the virtual assembly, Kate then joined a Zoom call with several students from Waterloo Primary Academy in Blackpool, where they spoke about what kindness means.

When Kate asked the youngsters: "Who wants to tell me what kindness means?" a nine-year-old girl called Talia replied: "Treat people how you want to be treated.”

Kate replied: "Absolutely. If you want people to be kind and nice to you, you have to be kind and nice to other people back. Very good.”

The Duchess then asked is anyone else had any ideas, before six-year-old Dexter replied: "Sharing, that's kindness.”

Again Kate replied: "Absolutely! Sharing your time and sharing your toys and sharing your friendship, all of those things count. You're absolutely right."

Kate concluded by admiring some of the students’ photos, which were taken for her Hold Still project, before reiterating: "Such a small act of kindness can go such a long way."