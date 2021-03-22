Duchess Kate (pictured) has found herself in a firestorm of bad publicity. Getty

“She’s exhausted and emotional from holding her family together in the face of all this drama,” says the source.

“A family feud of this magnitude would drive any mother to breaking down in tears, let alone one trying to cope on the world stage.”

Days after the Sussexes “went nuclear” during their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey – including accusing a senior royal of making racist remarks – Kate and her husband, Prince William, visited an

East London school. New Idea understands Wills, 38, was a last-minute attendee.

“It soon became clear why Wills decided to join her,” an onlooker tells us exclusively.

Indeed, a press pack was covering the event, waiting to elicit reactions to the Sussexes’ interview. Wills strategically placed himself between Kate and the journalists.

Kate (far right) is reportedly “at the point of collapse” after Harry (second from left) and Meghan’s (far left) attacks on her character in their bombshell interview. Getty

As they began lobbing questions, protective Wills put a calming hand on Kate’s back and told reporters: “We are very much not a racist family.”

While Kate has subscribed to the usual royal ethos of ‘keep calm and carry on’ outwardly, behind the scenes she’s struggling.

Among Meghan, 39, and Harry’s claims, they insist that despite reports to the contrary, Kate made Meghan cry in a clash over bridesmaid dresses ahead of the latter’s wedding.

New Idea’s sources say original reports were correct – and that Kate, who had just weeks before given birth to Prince Louis, was “feeling emotional”. She later apologised for her actions.

“Kate tried smoothing it over with flowers and Meghan slammed the door in her face. Of course, this was left out of the Oprah interview,” says a source. “How anyone can be so disrespectful to a woman who will one day be queen is just unfathomable.”

Meghan claims Kate made her cry. Getty

Kate’s friends also noted that both Harry, 36, and Meghan called her Kate – not Catherine, which she asks of those in her inner circle.

“Kate took that as a dig from Harry, which surprises her. He always described her as the sister he never had,” says the insider.

Sadly, Kate can’t see this getting better anytime soon, especially as the Sussexes have been leaking portions of old conversations with the palace.

“She’s at breaking point and wishes she could get her side of the story out, but can’t see how without making it worse.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!