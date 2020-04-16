Kate shared an image of the queue for the supermarket to her Instagram on March 28. Instagram

She went on to reveal how she and Peter were also pulled over by police on Good Friday.

The couple were walking to the shops to buy Easter eggs when they were stopped by police who said they couldn't be outside together.

"I was so annoyed. I hate the one size fits all rule," raged Kate.

"I said, 'I've got four children at home, that's a lot of food, that's a lot of carrying on my own'. They were a bit surprised by how aggressive I was," she mused.

Kate, Peter and their four children moved to Italy in 2019.

Last month, during an appearance this morning on Sunrise, Kate Langbroek revealed she is stuck in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.

She told Seven's Sunrise the "normally vibrant place has suddenly got a chill about it".

The Australian radio star and her family have been living in Italy since January 2019 on an extended gap year.

"Until last night we were living relatively normally, then the Premier of Italy declared the whole country a red zone and everything changed overnight," she said from her Bologna apartment.

"Supermarkets are only open Monday-Friday during the day, everything has to close at 6pm, there’s no school and we’ve been told this will continue until April the third.

"Normally vibrant places are absolutely dead and people are regarding each other with a bit of suspicion now.

"There is suddenly a feeling of what was such a warm, vibrant place has now got a chill about it."