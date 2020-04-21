April 21 marks Queen Elizabeth II's 94th birthday.
And while this year it won't be celebrated with pomp and parade, Lizzie's loved ones have used social media to send the British monarch birthday wishes.
MUST WATCH: The Queen jokes 'I'm still alive' when asked if she's well
Prince William and Duchess Kate kicked off the celebrations, by penning this sweet caption alongside a photograph of Elizabeth with them in a gorgeous garden. 'Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!'
Followers commented: 'Long live, the Queen.'
Another wrote: 'Happy Birthday to Her Majesty. 94 years young. An amazing woman who epitomises class and resilience.'
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also took to their Clarence House Instagram account to shared their wishes.
'Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday,' they wrote.
They accompanied their message with a gallery of throwback snaps. Starting with Elizabeth with a baby Charles in a cot, and then a snap of mother-and-son, followed by one of the Queen with Charles and Camilla in a carriage.
Finally, the Queen can be seen sharing a laugh with Charles and his sister, Princess Anne.