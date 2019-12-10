Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine Yarbrough are celebrating one year of marriage together, following their glamorous nuptials in Mexico. Getty

Karl’s touching post comes after Jasmine took to Instagram over the weekend to share a gallery of previously unseen snaps from their wedding day.

“Happy Anniversary my love! Such a beautiful journey with you. I’m so lucky to be navigating this world with you by my side. I love you,” she captioned.

One of the photos shows them both sharing a kiss under a fireworks display.

Karl took to Instagram to mark the occasion by posting a candid snap of himself and Jasmine, along with a heartwarming message. Instagram

Another pic shows Jasmine holding a microphone with the initials “J & K” engraved.

The couple's recent posts come after photos of Jasmine, 34, cradling her belly surfaced online, which led to speculation she could be pregnant.

The photos show the shoe designer dining with a group of famous girlfriends - including Montana Cox and writer-actress Maureen Sebastian - in New York City.

Her friends uploaded snaps of the event to Instagram, with one captioning a pic: “I love baby showers” and a second showing Jasmine cradling her tum, illustrated with a baby emoji.

Jasmine married Karl in a luxurious ceremony in Mexico in December 2018, after he split from his wife Cassandra Thornburn.



Karl and Cass share thee children, son Jackson, 20, daughter Ava, 12, and son River, 12.