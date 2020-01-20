Karl Stefanovic unleashes on TODAY in bizarre rant
Karl Stefanovic unleashed a torrent of abuse on millennials in a bizarre rant during a segment on the Today show on Monday morning.
WATCH: Karl Stefanovic unleashes on Millennials in 'OK Boomer' moment
Karl's meltdown came about as he and co-host Allison Langdon were discussing a newspaper article about young Victoria Police recruits who were moaning about the quality of food at the academy.
The Gen-X TV host then launched into a tirade about "whinging" millennials as he agreed with comments made by a senior officer in the article, who said that millennials "whinge about everything".
"I think that's true!" the 45-year-old declared.
"I think you millennials out there just love a whinge, just love to whinge. 'Oh, the coffee's too hot, we can't get a good burger, we don't even eat meat burgers anymore, we've got to have burger in a lettuce.'"
An exasperated Allison, 40, then turned to the camera and asked: "Millennials, do you care what Karl thinks of you?"
"Just stop whingeing!" replied Karl.
Newsreader Tracy Vo then got involved to stand up for millennials.
"Who's having a whinge now, though?" she quipped.
Karl then responded: "I'm allowed to because I'm part of the older demographic, Generation Old."