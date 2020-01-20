Karl Stefanovic unleashed a torrent of abuse on millennials in a bizarre rant during a segment on the Today show on Monday morning.

Karl's meltdown came about as he and co-host Allison Langdon were discussing a newspaper article about young Victoria Police recruits who were moaning about the quality of food at the academy.

The Gen-X TV host then launched into a tirade about "whinging" millennials as he agreed with comments made by a senior officer in the article, who said that millennials "whinge about everything".

"I think that's true!" the 45-year-old declared.

"I think you millennials out there just love a whinge, just love to whinge. 'Oh, the coffee's too hot, we can't get a good burger, we don't even eat meat burgers anymore, we've got to have burger in a lettuce.'"