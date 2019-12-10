'Started my new job and am so honoured to have been chosen by this extraordinary organisation to join their ranks,' she shared via her Instagram page.

Entertainment reporter, Peter Ford confirmed this week that Karl and his wife Jasmine were expecting their first child together, following a hush-hush baby shower in New York.

'We’ve got confirmation that Karl Stefanovic is becoming a dad, Jasmine is pregnant,' Ford told radio listeners.

'They had the baby shower on the weekend, which is kind of a giveaway sign. He’s about to make his big comeback, and now all the excitement of a new baby on the way.

'Good luck to them,' he added.

It's been a huge week for the expectant parents.

Jasmine paid tribute to her husband - who already shares three children with Cassandra - to mark their first wedding anniversary.

'Happy Anniversary my love! Such a beautiful journey with you. I’m so lucky to be navigating this world with you by my side. I love you,' she wrote alongside a series of snaps from their Mexico wedding.